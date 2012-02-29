Sennheiser and Paste Magazine to Present 33 Bands in Three Days for Ultimate Music Lovers’ Showcase at Stages on Sixth in Austin

AUSTIN – February 28, 2012: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it has partnered with Paste Magazine to present an ultimate music lovers’ showcase during Austin’s famous music week on March 14, 15 and 16. All in all, there will be 33 performances over the course of three days by an eclectic mix of new and established acts held at the Sennheiser-endorsed Th e Stages on Sixth.

The marathon lineup at Austin’s The Stages on Sixth will include indie rock veterans The Wedding Present, The dBs and Built to Spill, as well as newer acts such as We Were Promised Jetpacks, Blitzen Trapper and Lumineers. Each of the two indoor and outdoor stages will feature sound delivered by premium audio brand Sennheiser.

Sennheiser Returns to Austin

Sennheiser will be sponsoring a showcase at The Stages on Sixth during Austin’s most revered music week for the second time in a row. Sennheiser will have its latest headphones on display, including the Amperior DJ-style headphones unveiled at CES earlier this year, as well as its famous evolution wired microphones. Following are details on locations and times:

· What: Sennheiser & PastePresent The Stages on Sixth, Austin

· When: Wednesday, March 14-16, noon to 6:00 p.m.

· Lineup (may be subject to change without notice)

o Wednesday, March 14: MyNameIsJohnMichael, River City Extension, Apparat, Caveman, Typhoon, The Chain Gang of 1974, Rich Aucoin, Hospitality, Tennis, Van Hunt, Ben Kweller

o Thursday, March 15: Dinosaur Feathers, Howler, Vintage Trouble, JC Brooks, Of Monsters and Men, The dB’s, Rubblebucket, We Were Promised Jetpacks, Blitzen Trapper, Japandroids, Built to Spill

o Friday, March 16: Barr Brothers, Crooked Fingers, Lumineers, The Belle Brigade, Reptar, Rhett Miller, Idle Warship, Alberta Cross, The Wedding Present, Punch Brothers, Glen Hansard

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.sennheiserusa.com/paste.