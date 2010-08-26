Digital Alert Systems Radio Show 2010 Product Preview

Radio Show 2010 Product Preview

Digital Alert Systems

Booth 3

Digital Alert Systems

100 Housel Avenue

Lyndonville, NY 14098

Tel: +1 (585) 765-1155

Fax: +1 (585) 765-9330

Web site: www.digitalalertsystems.com

Digital Alert Systems Contact:

Bill Robertson

Business Development Manager

Tel: +1 (941) 224-6944

E-mail: bill@digitalalertsystems.com

Agency Contact:

Michael Kroll

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 (919) 803-3770

E-mail: michael@wallstcom.com

Digital Alert Systems at the 2010 Radio Show:

At the 2010 Radio Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will feature emergency alert system (EAS) technologies that make it easier and more affordable than ever for radio broadcasters to centralcast content to multiple stations or support multichannel EAS compliance of up to five content streams using a single DASDEC(TM) system. With the company's recent offering of a free Common Alert Protocol (CAP) firmware upgrade to all existing and new DASDEC units, radio broadcasters can ensure complete compliance with the anticipated FCC EAS regulations in a single box, without investing in further equipment. At Booth 3, DAS also will highlight the pairing of the DASDEC system with WideOrbit's WO Automation for Radio(TM). This technology integration streamlines operations, prevents "step-on" insertion of emergency alerts over advertiser content, and produces a more polished and sophisticated on-air product.

Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2010 Radio Show:

DASDEC(TM)-II

DASDEC(TM)-II from Digital Alert Systems provides a flexible platform for emergency alert management in radio broadcasting. Packed full of powerful features, DASDEC-II includes integrated support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory. With a true browser-based interface that allows multiple, simultaneous tiered access and up to four Ethernet ports for easy integration in the modern facility, DASDEC-II makes it easier than ever for radio broadcasters to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all EAS functions remotely. Fully featured and ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in replacement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connection and interface protocols, making it simple for broadcasters to integrate a wide variety of third-party equipment that may already be in use within a house of worship or religious broadcasting network. As an IP-based technology, DASDEC-II is engineered to handle future emergency alert requirements with easy-to-upgrade software. The system's flexible packaging allows for various model configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to more demanding applications.

DASDEC(TM)-IR and EAS-Net(TM)

For broadcasters who are multicasting more than one channel from just one location, DASDEC(TM)-IR offers a single platform for distributing and monitoring EAS messages on up to five stations -- whether they originate from the same building, same state, or across the nation. By eliminating the need for independent encoder/decoder sets dedicated to each station, DASDEC-IR helps broadcasters conserve resources while ensuring that equipment upgrades and FCC regulation compliance are more simple and efficient than ever before. One DASDEC-II system replaces five separate encoder/decoder sets, reducing the amount of wiring, rack space, and power required.

The DASDEC-IR system combines the feature-packed DASDEC-II system with the company's EAS-Net(TM) software to support forwarding of emergency alerts over an IP network to a central facility. MultiStation(TM) software adds capacity to select sequential forwarding, giving broadcasters the ability to schedule the alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time, without interrupting critical programs. And because DASDEC-IR is a fully functional EAS encoder/decoder, each location's unit can process alerts independently if the connection to the central host system is lost or broken.

Company Background:

Digital Alert Systems, LLC was formed in October 2003 when the founders, involved in EAS/EBS since 1990, determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. The DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform was the result of this critical thinking and development.

In October 2009, six years from its inception and with more than 1,200 systems in broadcast, cable, IPTV, and emergency operation centers around the U.S., Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future.

Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company extends its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

