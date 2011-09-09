Envivio Announces Record Results for Q1 and Q2 of Fiscal Year 2012

-Revenue Nearly Doubled Year-Over-Year

-Strong Revenue and Gross Margin Growth Drives Q2 Profitability

South San Francisco, CA – September 9, 2011 – Envivio, the leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced record results for the six month period ending July 31, 2011, the first half of Envivio’s fiscal year 2012.

Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2012 nearly doubled compared to the same period last year, while gross margin continues to improve. With this revenue and margin growth, Envivio reached profitability during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Envivio’s growth was fueled by the accelerated demand for multi-screen television services from Tier-1 service providers worldwide. In particular, Envivio secured multiple projects with U.S.-based Tier-1 cable and telecom operators for multi-screen TV delivery. Envivio offers a flexible, software-based architecture for provisioning of high quality video content on any network and to any screen, including TVs and new devices, in contrast with legacy broadcast technology providers focused only on traditional broadcast services delivered to TV sets.

“We are very pleased with our results, reaching profitability during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, with significant expansion in both gross margin and market share. We believe our growth is a strong validation of Envivio’s strategy and our solutions that offer the best user experience on any device,” said Envivio CEO Julien Signès. “Video is now being consumed at an ever-growing pace on iPads, iPhones, Android phones, tablets, PCs, and other IP-connected devices. In this quickly evolving market, Envivio is uniquely positioned to enable traditional and emerging video service providers to successfully meet the challenge of delivering the best quality content to end users anytime, anywhere.”

First Half FY2012 Business Highlights:

-Added 38 new major telecom and cable customers for IPTV and multi-screen services, including Belgacom (Belgium), Broadcasting and Unicom New Media (China), and Stofa (Denmark)

-Expanded systems with 62 existing customers, representing over 50 percent of new orders for the first half of fiscal 2012, including leading operators in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Envivio is currently expanding deployments with five of the top six cable and telco service providers in the United States

-Strengthened the team with the addition of 15 key employees, including Matt Smith, vice president of Internet television, Scott Pranger, vice president of global channels and Sarah Lum, senior director of marketing communications

This continuing growth across multiple market segments and geographies reflects Envivio’s expertise and technology innovation. Envivio has developed a powerful and flexible software-based architecture that meets customer requirements for today and the future, and understands that operators need to adapt to a rapidly changing environment with growing demand for more content on an ever-expanding range of devices. Envivio’s converged headend solution simplifies multi-screen deployments and operations, while making operations more cost-effective for service providers.

Envivio now serves more than 250 customers in more than 57 countries. Every day, Envivio encoders ingest more than 16,000 live IPTV, Internet TV and Mobile TV channels and process more than 34,000 unique streams serving tens of millions of viewers.

