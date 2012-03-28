Telestream to debut Pipeline Replay

Telestream will make the NAB Show debut of its new Pipeline Replay system, a multichannel video player that combines with Pipeline HD systems to provide video capture and instant, synchronous playback of multiple high-definition camera feeds.

The Replay system allows race or game officials to easily locate any camera and scrub forward or backward through any portion of the video.

The company also will feature:

• Vantage video transcoding and workflow automation products to address specific workflow needs, including adaptive bit-rate streaming for OTT, enhanced Avid support for post production.

• Integration between its Vantage LCS and Agility 2G, which allows Agility 2G users to access and control Vantage from within existing Agility 2G installations.

• Episode products scale from desktop applications to fast, powerful distributed encoding clusters for post-production and new media environments.

