Belo Corp. Station Group Standardizes on Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC(TM)-II for Emergency Messaging

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- Jan. 18, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation common alerting protocol (CAP) and emergency alert systems (EAS), today announced that Belo has standardized on the DASDEC(TM)-II digital EAS/CAP encoder/decoder across all their broadcast stations. The network-centric DASDEC-II emergency messaging system, an FCC-certified platform that is CAP-compatible, integrates smoothly with Belo's BTi workflow solution to enable flexible EAS management.

"After extensive analysis, we selected the DASDEC-II system for our enterprise-wide EAS/CAP implementation," said Reed Wilson, executive director of technology at Belo. "The DASDEC-II came through not only with the CAP compatibility we required, but also with the flexibility to accommodate new requirements as CAP evolves. DAS worked closely with us to make sure that the systems were configured correctly for our air paths and that they operate smoothly with our existing systems. The seamless interface between the DASCEC-II and our BTi system allows Belo stations to get critical emergency messages on-air automatically."

The original DASDEC from DAS set the standard with its integrated receivers, advanced hardware interfaces, simple software upgrades, and network-based design. The DASDEC-II improves on this platform by leveraging common information exchange protocols and offering the industry's broadest range of physical connections and third-party interfaces. Broadcast station personnel on an IP network can use any standard Web browser on virtually any Web-enabled device to view, change, or activate DASDEC functions from anywhere. Features including internal receiver capabilities, email notification, and an easily configurable user interface bring Belo greater utility while easing ongoing maintenance requirements.

At facilities managing more than one broadcast station or channel, Belo is using Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation(TM) software to simplify EAS operations. From a central location and interface, staff can schedule the appropriate alert to air on each channel at an appropriate time, without interrupting critical programs. An integrated reporting function provides regular reports and helps Belo engineering staff to ensure that FCC and other operational requirements are being met for each market.

"Our DASDEC-II system is designed to bring convenience to EAS compliance and to make it easy for broadcasters to adapt effectively to evolving and emerging mandates such as CAP," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "Belo's implementation of the DASDEC-II system leverages its high interoperability with other key broadcast systems to ensure simple, fast delivery of EAS messaging to air."

