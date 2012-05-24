FOR-A takes Super Slomo to the next resolution

FOR-A Company Limited, based in Cypress, Calif., is upping the ante on advanced slow-motion camera systems with the introduction of its new FT-ONE full 4K variable frame rate camera. The new high-resolution camera will be demonstrated at the Cine Gear Expo, June 1-2, at The Studios @ Paramount in Hollywood.

FOR-A developed the camera’s high-sensitivity CMOS sensor, called the “FT1-CMOS” inhouse. It records full 4K (4096 x 2160) “film look” imagery in super slomo at up to 1,000 frames per second and can also simultaneously record and play back in 4K resolution.

The company said images are captured as uncompressed raw data on the system’s internal (RAM) memory, which has a recording capacity of 8.5 seconds. This data is then stored on one of two hot-swappable SSD cartridges. Each solid-state memory cartridge is capable of storing 75 seconds of full 4K resolution images, enabling up to 150 seconds with a maximum of two cartridges.

Depending upon the application, one output channel can provide either full 4K output, or four 1080p HD-SDI outputs; while the other output channel provides down-converted HD-SDI for live viewing and the control menu.

Hiro Tanoue, President for FOR-A Corporation of America, said that the ability to record super slow motion images at 4K resolution has heretfiore been missing and the new FT-ONE addresses that “gap.”

The FT-ONE camera uses a PL mount lens and a global shutter system that reduces image distortion caused by the rolling shutter system. The FT-ONE is designed as a self-contained unit that weights approximately 15 pounds and measures 235mm(W) x 294mm(H) x 384mm (D).