Panasonic launches compact twin-lens 2-D/3-D handheld camcorder

Panasonic launched at IBC2011 the HDC-Z10000, a 2-D/3-D camcorder with integrated twin-lens that is compatible with the AVCHD 3D/progressive standard.

The new camcorder provides broadcast image quality for 2-D and 3-D filming, manual operations for professional use and uncompromising audio quality.

Featuring Panasonic’s Double 3MOS System for recording high-quality full-HD 2-D and 3-D images, the advanced system mounts two 3MOS sensors for superb color and detail reproduction. The two large-diameter F1.5 lenses independently mounted on the left and right are treated with Nano Surface Coating, which reduces ghosting and flare to produce crisp, clear image rendering.

The compact handheld camera meets professional requirements with enhanced manual functions, such as three independent rings for adjusting the zoom, focus and iris control to create the intended image precisely. The Intelligent Auto (iA) function and a new image stabilizer, HYBRID O.I.S+, lets users capture beautiful and steady images even when shooting on the fly.