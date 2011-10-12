Media Broadcast unveils application for hybrid TV

Media Broadcast showcased its new technology for Web-based on-demand services via hybrid TV at IBC2011.

A barker channel is used to transmit additional Service Information (SI) data, which links to online portals or live streams hosted by various content providers. This presents a whole new program line-up in EPG configurations — not just for digital hybrid receivers, but for linear TV too.

What makes it possible is new access technology incorporating the remote controls of both systems. It promises a fusion of linear and Web-based contents into an entirely new way of experiencing television without any media conversion. Barker channels serve to benefit online providers in the form of direct EPG listing, as well as consumers in the form of direct access to services.