Website Development Strategy

I was drawn to this headline and thought she made some really good points about web design strategy...who are you designing your website for? Consider what it is that they're hoping to find first. Then, frame the design of your website around your prospects desired action paths. Also recommended: include your social media efforts as part of your site!

5 reasons people hate your website - iMediaConnection.com

As in the dating world, websites that make terrible first impressions often don't get a second chance. Consider these top causes of abandonment.

View >>