Broadcast Sports, Inc. cameras capture drivers at the moment of impact in Daytona 500 crashes

BSI’s Dual-Stream technology provides breathtaking action in NASCAR broadcasts

Hanover, Md.—Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI) was in the car with its Dual Stream technology as Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne each prepared for impact on Monday night at NASCAR’s Daytona 500. The crashes, which happened during laps 2 and 188 of the Sprint Cup Series 54th Annual Daytona 500, sent cars spiraling in all directions, and BSI was able to capture a unique look into the drivers’ reactions at the moment of impact. Fox was able to broadcast a view of both the driver inside the car and the crash simultaneously from two on-board cameras on a split screen.

Jimmie Johnson’s In-Car Dual-Stream Cameras at Lap 2 Crash

Speaking about the new technology, BSI GM Peter Larsson adds, “We can now deliver two COFDM transmission paths from one transmitter. We have always had three or four cameras per car, and then we would remotely switch the camera that was feeding the encoder. Now, as a crash is about to occur or when it is being replayed, viewers will be able to see two different on-board points of view of the car and driver involved.”

Kasey Kahne’s In-Car Dual-Stream Cameras at Lap 188 Crash

The combination of vantage points provides an exciting experience for viewers who are transported into the action as never before. This was the case in Monday night’s broadcast coverage on Fox. Announcers Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip, and Larry McReynolds were able to virtually ride along with Jimmie Johnson and Kasey Kahne using the dual camera views to analyze the crashes and illustrate the preparations drivers make before, during and after the moment of impact. Mike Joy explained the value of BSI’s Dual-Stream technology, “With our new Dual Path on-board cameras we can give you two views from the in-cars.” BSI’s dual stream on-boards will continue to deliver this new level of excitement in the NASCAR broadcasts throughout the season.

