WNET.ORG Builds New Program Production Platform with

Most watched U.S. public broadcaster selects Dalet Enterprise Edition to integrate and modernize production infrastructure, making digital program content more accessible internally and across affiliates

New York, NY - June 17, 2010 -Dalet Digital Media Systems announced that WNET.ORG, parent company of THIRTEEN and WLIW21, America’s flagship PBS television stations, has selected Dalet Enterprise Edition to revamp their program production infrastructure. Based in New York City, WNET.ORG is known for producing a wide range of critically-acclaimed programming, including the highly popular “American Masters” and “Nature” television shows. Dalet Enterprise Edition provides WNET.ORG a Media Asset Management-based (MAM) production workflow in which program content is ingested, cataloged and centrally stored in a media rich content repository. Natively integrated Dalet production tools let staff assemble and redistribute program content in a streamlined workflow. “With Dalet, we are building a new foundation that will better support and serve our various productions,” comments Dan Goldman, Senior Director, Finance, WNET.ORG. “The flexibility of the Dalet MAM platform will allow us to do more with our content. Producers and production assistants will be able to view and select material right from their desktops, as opposed to having to obtain a VHS/DVD dub, or sit in an edit bay. Groups like the Interactive, Broadband and Education teams will be able to directly repackage show content and send to schools and other users around the world. These are all significant steps forward in how we can produce, manage and deliver our programs.”

The new program production workflow features Dalet’s centralized ingest technology, providing the transfer of Panasonic P2 media, cost-effective baseband video recording on Dalet DeckLink HD Ingest Servers, as well as integration with WNET.ORG’s existing Omneon Spectrum, Final Cut Pro, and Avid non-linear editors, which were previously used as ingest devices, will be freed up and available for program editing.

“PBS stations have a unique production ecosystem in which they are given greater autonomy in terms of program production and scheduling. A flagship organization like WNET.ORG creates programs that are broadcast locally as well as on PBS stations across the country. This program content can be communal among PBS stations or available for commercial distribution,” says Benjamin Desbois, General Manager, Dalet Digital Media Systems USA. “The Dalet framework is ideal for this situation. It offers an agile platform for establishing interoperability among existing systems, while providing a path for implementing modern technologies and more efficient workflows for enhanced productivity.”

Existing third-party production systems such as non-linear editing and tiered storage systems will be fully integrated into the workflow through Dalet, maintaining metadata continuity across systems and subsystems. The underlying Dalet workflow engine automates conversions and content storage protocols including near and long-term archiving. The new program production workflow, with its improved content and metadata management, will also help WNET.ORG realize the important goal of more pragmatic access to its valuable long-term archives. Dalet’s flexible metadata configuration will map to WNET.ORG’s existing PBCore metadata schema, ensuring seamless transition for future metadata capture and proper migration of existing content.

About Dalet Enterprise Edition

Developed on the principles of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), Dalet Enterprise Edition offers an open MAM platform that manages media and metadata throughout the entire content lifecycle and across islands of technology and corporate systems. At the core is a unique workflow and business process management engine that streamlines operations and enhances user collaboration at every level of the organization. Dalet’s intelligent back-office media processing enables users to create content for multiple platforms in the most efficient and transparent manner.

About WNET.ORG

New York public media company WNET.ORG is a pioneering provider of television and web content. The parent of THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and Creative News Group, WNET.ORG brings such acclaimed broadcast series and websites as Need To Know, Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, Charlie Rose, Secrets of the Dead, Religion & Ethics Newsweekly, Visions, Consuelo Mack WealthTrack, Miffy and Friends, Angelina Ballerina: The Next Steps and Cyberchase to national and international audiences. Through its wide range of channels and platforms, WNET.ORG serves the entire New York City metro area with unique local productions, broadcasts and innovative educational and cultural projects. In all that it does, WNET.ORG pursues a single, overarching goal – to create media experiences of lasting significance for New York, America and the world. For more information, visit www.wnet.org.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

