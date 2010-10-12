Rum Bum Technology Leverages Inlet’s Spinnaker to Launch Live Streaming as a Service

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that its SpinnakerTM live streaming appliance is powering Rum Bum Technology’s new live streaming service. Complementing other services provided by Rum Bum’s film and production studio and internet publishing division, this new service makes live streaming more accessible and affordable for events of all sizes.

Rum Bum first used Inlet’s Spinnaker for the 2009 Austin City Limits Music Festival last fall. For that event, they streamed live video and audio for 10 hours each day, for three consecutive days, to more than 4,000 online viewers. The company was immediately impressed with a number of features that made Spinnaker ideal for “on location” or “in the field” live streaming, including the appliance’s integrated hardware and software design, ease of use and setup, advanced audio controls, and a robust form factor that’s ideal for broadcasting remotely. Spinnaker’s video quality also significantly surpassed that of Rum Bum’s previous encoding solution.

That firsthand experience, combined with Spinnaker’s ability to operate effectively in a service bureau environment along with Inlet’s excellent reputation, led Rum Bum to purchase Spinnaker. They have since used Spinnaker to stream a number of live music festivals, fashion events and other events throughout the US, including the Ultra Music Festival and Board Up Miami.

Rum Bum now relies on Spinnaker to encode at the highest possible quality on location, offering up to eight streams in Flash, Silverlight, H.264, iPhone/iPad HTTP and in full 1080p HD. Today, Rum Bum is making that high quality live streaming experience available to others through its new live streaming service, targeting organizations lacking the technology infrastructure, expertise and/or budget to enable high quality live streaming on their own.

“After our first test we knew that we had finally found the device to stream any live event. With unmatched quality inside a robust and small package we can now spontaneously dispatch our streaming team to any location,” said Luis Bacardi, Founder of the Rum Bum Group of companies. “Spinnaker is part of our strategy to take all our production and events online in real-time.”

“It is exciting to help companies like Rum Bum create new business opportunities with live streaming and online video,” said Michael Barros, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Inlet Technologies. “As the online video industry evolves, our goal is to continue developing new technologies that help create even more new business and revenue opportunities for content providers and service providers like Rum Bum.”

SpinnakerTM is Inlet Technologies’ family of award-winning real-time streaming appliances. Spinnaker’s robust, reliable platform can stream in multiple formats to any device, including iPhone®, iPadTM, feature phones and smart phones. Spinnaker was the first to offer full support for and continues to lead the market in adaptive bitrate streaming, including Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming and Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming. Spinnaker is also able to detect broadcast cue messages and translate critical ad metadata into ad markers appropriate for the Flash and Silverlight platforms as well as iOS devices.

About Rum Bum Technology

Rum Bum Technology is part of the Rum Bum family, founded and owned by Luis Bacardi. The company develops sophisticated online platforms which publish a number of magazines and blogs that run the gamut from fashion to fishing to sports-car racing and lifestyle.

In addition to publishing, Rum Bum Technology also provides live streaming services for various events, including large music festivals, and action sports events. Rum Bum provides the complete workflow, including encoding the video signal, uploading it from location to a content delivery network (CDN), and providing dynamic-bandwidth video players for web pages. For more information, visit www.rumbumtech.com.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

