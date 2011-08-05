Shotoku IBC 2011 Preview

Staines, UK • -- Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a well-established leader in camera support and virtual reality tracking will return to the IBC exhibition with enhanced and new manual and robotic solutions. Manual highlights will include a new 2-stage pneumatic pedestal and perfect counter-balance pan & tilt head. On the robotic side, enhancements that further ease-of-use and please the most budget conscious will be demonstrated. All the latest releases will be at show in Hall 11, Stand G30.

MANUAL CAMERA SUPPORT

NEW TP200 2-Stage Pneumatic Pedestal

Shotoku’s newly developed TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal has a maximum payload of over 80kg (177 lbs.) and supports a wide-range of camera configurations. Its innovatively designed column and base offers maximum stability and great operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times for fast and easy positioning.

NEW SX300 perfect counter-balance Pan & Tilt Head

The SX300 perfect counter-balance pan & tilt head, designed to support portable cameras with viewfinders and prompters, has a maximum payload of 38kg (83.8 lbs.). Its robust structure and wide-range of precise balance mechanisms supports a versatile variety of camera configurations. The SX300's mount can be either flat base or 150mm ball.

ROBOTIC CAMERA CONTROL

TR-T touch control system

The TR-T Control system leads the way for intuitive camera control, with the addition of HD/SDI support and an advanced 16:9 acoustic-pulse touch screen. The well-known advanced features of the TR-T system remain, with the added benefit of clearer thumbnail images and live video preview in true 16:9 format.

TRP-100 Robotic Pedestal

Shotoku’s latest compact and powerful TRP-100 will be on show demonstrating the ease of operation and accurate performance of this advanced robotic pedestal. TRP-100 is Ideal for all studio applications, including news, sports, and current affairs. Key features include precise navigation with Shotoku’s proven VR tracking technology, full manual override with air-balanced height, and three-level safety systems.

Orchestra Legislative & Conference Automation System

A complete Parliamentary TV remote camera system will be demonstrated showcasing the latest release of Shotoku's Orchestra Camera Management System (CMS). Supporting 16 cameras and live video touch screen operation, the Orchestra system makes televising even the largest parliamentary debates simple and cost effective.

In addition to the Robotic camera systems a range of VR tracking and manual camera support systems will be on show and available for hands-on demonstration.

