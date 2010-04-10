Top-quality transmission in noisy environments: the new HMD 26 broadcast headset

Old Lyme, Conn – April 9, 2010 – Whether at the football stadium or a Formula One racetrack, the HMD 26 broadcast headset from Sennheiser is ideal for professional use in noisy environments. The sound pressure level of the headphones ensures precise listening even in the noisiest situations, while the hyper-cardioid microphone guarantees broadcast-quality voice transmission.

It is not only sports events that are noisy: a high level of background noise on film sets or during outside broadcasts can also make it necessary to use special equipment. “Our many years of experience in the broadcasting sector have gone into the HMD 26,” explained Jörg Buchberger, Industry Team Manager Aviation and Professional Headsets at Sennheiser. “Its top-quality sound and transmission characteristics make the HMD 26 the ideal choice for outdoor applications.”

Work in peace and quiet

The new broadcast headset has a frequency response of 20 to 18,000 Hz, ensuring detailed, lifelike sound reproduction. At the same time, the sound pressure level of up to 105 dB offers sufficient reserves for even the noisiest of environments. The closed design effectively attenuates external noise by up to 25 dB. Those who prefer even more peace and quiet while working can choose the HMDC 26. This version is additionally equipped with Sennheiser’s NoiseGard™ function for active noise reduction. At the push of a button, it reduces background noise by a further 18 dB.

Whether you choose the HMD 26 or the HMDC 26, you will find that both models are fitted with Sennheiser’s innovative ActiveGard™ technology for additional hearing protection. This system, which was specially developed by Sennheiser, automatically reduces sudden volume peaks that exceed the sensitive level of 105 dB without acoustic distortion, thus meeting EU Directives on hearing protection at the workplace.

Top-quality speech intelligibility

If the outside broadcast is taking place at a particularly noisy location, the microphone’s pick-up pattern plays a decisive role in ensuring the best speech intelligibility. “With its hyper-cardioid pick-up pattern, the noise-compensating dynamic microphone of the HMD 26 is focused primarily on the speaker’s voice,” explained Jörg Buchberger. “Background noises are not picked up.” The newly developed microphone of the HMD 26 has an extremely flat frequency response over 40 to 16,000 Hz. For outside broadcasts, a specially designed windshield guarantees perfect, broadcast-quality sound.

The microphone boom can be easily adjusted to suit the user’s needs: the gooseneck can be set at any position and can be turned through 300 degrees, allowing the microphone to be worn on the right or left. If the microphone boom is raised to a vertical position, the microphone is automatically switched off, ensuring that it transmits only what listeners or viewers are meant to hear. A light click allows users to hear and feel when this ‘off’ position is engaged.

Exceptional wearing comfort

Headsets are often worn for several hours on end, which means that they have to be as comfortable as possible. Weighing just 200 grams and with its soft padding on the headband and ear cups, the HMD 26 headset remains comfortable after long periods of use. Swivelling ear cups allow single-sided listening; when necessary, one of the ear cups can simply be folded backwards away from the ear. Sennheiser’s patented, automatically adjusting two-piece headband guarantees a secure fit even when the user is moving around. The replaceable headset cable is single-sided and is very insensitive to handling noise.

The HMD 26 and HMDC 26 are available in all standard plug configurations. The set includes a windshield for the microphone and a convenient cable clip.