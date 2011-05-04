Broadcast Networks Helps TV Companies ‘Recycle’ Their Equipment Budgets

Systems Integration specialist Broadcast Networks has launched a new service that will help broadcasters and media companies to reduce the cost of deploying new technology by releasing the residual value of old infrastructure to fund new projects.

Already acclaimed for the design and build of quality media systems, Broadcast Networks has now extended its offering to encompass full-cycle management, including decommissioning and financial solutions.

“Transitioning from old equipment to new is always a challenge” says Paul Wallis, Sales Director of Broadcast Networks. “Obsolete kit can’t simply be thrown out – you need to adhere to strict European regulations which can make disposal a time-consuming and costly exercise. Furthermore, not all products may be end-of-life; some may still be covered by on-going maintenance agreements so even after decommissioning they can eat into limited budget. We’ve seen many of our clients face these challenges and are now able to take away the pain of complex technology transitions and offer cash for their old equipment.”

Decommissioning: making old kit pay for new

Renowned for the delivery of leading broadcast systems from HD studio facilities to Outside Broadcast vehicles, on-location communications to satellite uplinks, Broadcast Networks offers totally integrated and bespoke solutions, with a strong focus on both the customer’s long-term operational and business requirements.

As TV stations and production companies face the ever-present challenge of bringing their technology up to speed with professional standards, Broadcast Networks is now able to effectively decommission old systems and provide customers with tangible commercial benefits and peace of mind.

Broadcast Networks’ decommissioning service is comprehensive and transparent. The process starts with a technical evaluation of all used equipment and an estimated purchase price is determined. The entire inventory is then removed from site so that the customer does not have to spend costly man-hours trying to sell or dispose of individual items and prepare for clean-site access for the new system build. All sellable equipment is returned to Broadcast Networks’ UK facilities, where it will undergo a thorough quality assessment and if necessary, repair or reconditioning. The company will safely dispose of any kit of no-economic sale value, in accordance with Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations, and the cost of removal will be deducted from the final offer to the customer.

Wallis continues “Our decommissioning services help companies to focus on their core business, enabling them to make old infrastructure and equipment pay for the new. It’s a practical solution with a positive impact on customers’ budgets and project schedules, as well as the environment.”

New financial services help maintain competitive edge

Broadcast Networks has also announced a range of new financial solutions to assist with purchasing. Together with its finance partner Azule, the company is able to offer tailored solutions combining technology and finance - whether it be for a new OB vehicle or upgrading infrastructure to support a file-based workflow.

The range of financial solutions includes operational leasing, letters of credit, bills of exchange and barter deals.

“Broadcast Networks understands the value of customers’ investment and we recognise that cash purchases are not always the most viable option in this asset intensive industry,” Wallis explains. “Our finance packages enable companies to access the latest technology to maintain their competitive edge - reducing risk and providing breathing space whilst new systems start to generate a return on investment.”

Tom Haye, managing director of Broadcast Networks, concludes, “We are aware that clients look for reliable partners to help them through periods of business and technical transition whether it is SD to HD, 3D or ‘television in the cloud’. For us, this business is about more than “racking and stacking”: our goal is to provide complete end-to-end full-cycle solutions that include decommissioning and disposal of old systems, design and integration of new systems, training, education, financial packages and after sales support.”

For further information on Broadcast Networks' range of services, please call +44 (0) 1420 592100 or visit www.bcnet.co.uk

