Jünger Audio Brings Audio Loudness Control To Asian Broadcasters

German dynamics processing manufacturer Jünger Audio has noted a significant upturn in sales in the Far East as broadcasters in the region explore new ways of controlling audio loudness in the broadcast chain.

Renowned throughout the world for its sophisticated Loudness control solutions, Jünger Audio has recently supplied stand-alone and frame-based loudness control systems to broadcasters and systems integrators in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, China and the Philippines.

Recent clients have included TVB Hong Kong, which has taken delivery of three Jünger Audio T*AP TV Audio Processors and three C8000 frame-based loudness control systems; NBTV in China, which has installed six Jünger Audio D*AP LM4 four-channel Digital Audio Processors, and Hong Kong-based PCCW, which has invested in a Jünger Audio C8486 loudness control system for its NOW TV channel.

Mr Shi-Song Wu, director of NBTV’s Technical Centre, says: “We installed six D*AP LM4 units and their performance has been great. We are very impressed with their ability to accurately control audio loudness across all of our television channels.”

Jünger Audio’s CEO Peter Pörs says: “Television audiences in the Far East are no different to those anywhere else in the world – they don’t like surprise level changes in their audio and they complain when they have to reach for the remote, especially between programmes and commercial breaks.

“Although there are no hard and fast rules in the region regarding audio loudness, we are finding that many broadcasters in the Far East are choosing to adopt the ITU 1770 and EBU R128 standards in order to give their audiences a better viewing experience. As our audio loudness systems support all known loudness standards including ITU, EBU and ATSC, we are ideally placed to help broadcasters as they negotiate these complex changes. Very often our role as educators is just as important as the technology we provide and we are noticing a significant increase in demand for both products and advice.”

Junger Audio’s frame-based C8000 audio loudness control system and its new *AP family of stand-alone processors, which includes the award winning T*AP TV Audio processor, are proving especially popular because they all incorporate the company’s proprietary LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive control algorithm that complies with ITU, EBU and ATSC Loudness standards.

“Broadcasters like the fact that LEVEL MAGIC™ can adjust the audio level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion,” Peter Pörs adds. “As a result it is becoming the algorithm of choice for line and real time processing throughout Europe and we are seeing the same pattern repeated in the Far East.”

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source. Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analog and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC™ is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.