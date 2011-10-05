Prompter People unveil RoboPrompter

Prompter People introduced RoboPrompter, designed specifically for today's self-contained robotic cameras such as the Panasonic AW-HE100 and Sony BRC series, at IBC2011.

RoboPrompter encloses the robotic camera for unhindered camera movement while providing easy access to camera controls.

The 22in, 16:9, LED LCD offers VGA, DVI, HDMI inputs. RoboPrompter's wide mirror frame allows broad panning of the camera for both teleprompters as well as Power Point prompting applications. RoboPrompter solves the problem of using cost-effective robotic cameras in a prompting environment.