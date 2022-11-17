TV Tech's 2022 Guide to Virtualized Playout Now Available
Latest free to download ebook looks at trends in cloud based production and distribution
The evolution of virtualized playout has significantly progressed since the first “channel in a box” systems started hitting the market more than 15 years ago. Today, virtualized playout is becoming more commonplace as media enterprises adapt to the challenges and demands of the streaming era.
As broadcasters move to a more software-defined production environment, TV Tech takes a look at how virtualized playout and cloud advances have helped broadcasters more efficiently produce and distribute content and thrive in an increasingly competitive media landscape.
Download our free guide here.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.