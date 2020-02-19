Strategies for Getting Improved Performance and ROI from Your Storage Investment

Escalating requirements associated with higher resolution content, increasing formats, and tighter deadlines continue to drive organizations to invest in new storage resources. Often this means purchasing additional storage arrays to add performance and capacity, but with the common issue that environments become more difficult to manage, and nonlinear improvements in performance reduce overall returns on investment. The good news is that with the right storage technology, this doesn’t need to be true.

This informative session will cover how organizations can get more out of their storage resources while at the same time improving the overall economics of their investments.

Specifically, this session will discuss:

Making flash-based storage resources more cost-effective by tiering primary storage to better align with high-performance requirements

Reducing data center footprint by driving the maximum level of performance per U of rackspace with an NVME all-flash storage system

Transitioning demanding workflows from costly SAN-based infrastructure to economical Ethernet-based infrastructure

Increasing productivity of both users and IT staff through new innovations in file system functionality

Moderator: Tom Butts Content Director TV Technology (Image credit: N/A)

Tom Butts has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Technology, the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology

Jason Coari Global Director, Product and Solution Marketing Quantum (Image credit: N/A)

Jason Coari has over 20 years experience in the technical computing and storage industry, with a career spanning both senior sales and marketing positions across the globe at both hardware and software organizations. At Quantum, Jason is responsible for leading the company’s commercial strategy across all industries for scale-out storage solutions. Previous to Quantum, he worked in a variety of global roles at SGI, most notably directing HPC product marketing strategy and leading the European and APAC marketing organizations.

Click Here to Watch.