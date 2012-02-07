VSN to present new broadcast architecture at CABSAT 2012

Promoting its new generation of broadcast software, VSN will showcase new versions of its products in the areas of news production, content management and distribution, and advanced graphics. All the new releases will be available at CABSAT in booth S1-G21.

Included in the Spider platform, the new VSN Workflow Manager allows full customization of a TV channel’s different workflows, thus generating a fully automated production operative. The seamless integration with VSNIPTRANSFER to work in a distributed environment (WAN), and the combination of Web architecture with Windows and Mac OS platforms, results in a distributed, multiplatform ecosystem for news production and content management and distribution.

VSNNEWS now features a set of new functionalities including the system’s integration with social networks such as Twitter and Facebook and SOA interfaces with MAM solutions. The proposed architecture is scalable as it grows because most of the services are now centralized and operated by “workers,” no matter the size of the system and the number of low-resolution and high-resolution clients involved.

The new VSNWIRES module allows for the reception, transcoding and storage in the VSN MAM system of stories from external news agencies, content providers and ENGs.

All metadata included by the news agencies are filtered and formatted. Thus, all journalists receive the news in real time, and they can drag and drop what they wish to the playlist’s text or video. The video (if it exists) is transcoded to the main format compatible with the selected editors.