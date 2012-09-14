Two Class Operations Downgraded to LPTV Status

The FCC adopted an Order modifying the status of KGLR-LP from Class A to LPTV status. KGLR-LP is located in Lubbock, Texas and is licensed to Lubbock Television Co. The FCC previously notified the licensee that it had apparently failed to make required FCC Form 398 (Children's Television Programming Report filings. The station failed to respond to the FCC Media Bureau's letters concerning this, or to file the required Children's Television Programming Reports.



Class A station KFLZ-CA in San Antonio, Texas was demoted to LPTV station in an Order adopted last week. KFLZ-CA also failed to file FCC Form 398, the Children's Television Programming Report. In this case, it failed to file reports for all four quarters in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010. The FCC sent the licensee, B Communications Joint Venture, letters requesting additional information. B Communications failed to respond to the two letters from the Media Bureau's Video Division and did not file Form 398 for any quarter in 2011. The Order stated, “We find that it has not fulfilled its obligations as a Class A licensee and that the modification of its Class A license to a low-power television license therefore serves the public interest.”

Class A TV stations are protected under the law allowing incentive auctions while LPTV stations retain their secondary status and, thus, are likely to be displaced if the FCC needs their channel for a full-power station displaced in its repacking.