STAGETEC turns 20

In 1993, 13 graduate students in Berlin concluded that the rapid rise of digital audio products would open up a market for sophisticated routers capable of moving data between points. They formed a company, STAGETEC, and quickly introduced the prototype of their initial product, the NEXUS audio router. The immediate success of the NEXUS led these folks to develop the CANTUS, a small-footprint digital mixing console built with complex routing that was easy to use.

STAGETEC celebrates its 20th anniversary as an established player in the professional digital audio community.

“Today, we serve markets on every continent and in all areas where pro-audio technology is used. This global activity has stimulated our growth continuously,” says Dr. Klaus-Peter Scholz.