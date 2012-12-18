SMPTE, VSF announce pair of video-over-IP standards

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the Video Services Forum (VSF) on Dec. 10 announced the latest two standards in a series that creates a standardized framework for the transport of video-over-Internet-Protocol (IP) networks.

The documents, including the latest additions known officially as SMPTE ST 2022-5:2012“Forward Error Correction for High Bit Rate Media Transport Over IP Networks” and SMPTE ST 2022-6:2012“Transport of High Bit Rate Media Signals over IP Networks (HBRMT),” are now available via the SMPTE digital library.

SMPTE ST 2022-5:2012 defines a methodology that can be used to provide forward error correction for the recovery from network transmission errors. The methods used have been specifically selected to perform well for high bit rate video signals that operate at speeds up to the Gb/s range and beyond.



SMPTE ST 2022-6:2012 defines a uniform data mapping format that supports a wide variety of HD-SDI and 3G-SDI video signal formats. Using this standard, products from different manufacturers can, for the first time, send and receive high bit rate video signals that are being delivered over IP networks.

“IP networks are growing in speed and capability, and so are video signals,” said Hans Hoffmann, SMPTE engineering VP. “These new standards provide a framework for interoperability that will allow video producers, broadcasters and distributors to transport HD and other uncompressed video signals using equipment from a wide variety of suppliers.”



“These new standards are the result of several years of work by the VSF, and reflect our organization’s ongoing commitment to open standards and innovation for all types of video transport,” said VSF president Richard Friedel.



The new SMPTE/VSF IP video networking standards are the result of a collaborative process in which the VSF developed the original specification and SMPTE provided a detailed technical review process and formal accreditation. The work was conducted under the 32NF Video over IP Ad-hoc Group, chaired by Brad Gilmer, executive director of VSF. SMPTE and VSF provided resources for developing the standards.