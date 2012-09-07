RF Shorts - Sept. 7, 2012

FCC Appears Ready to Consider Incentive Auctions

Nextgov.com reported last week that the FCC would be likely to take up its incentive auction plan shortly.



Juliana Gruenwald writes: “The FCC appears set to vote on a proposed rulemaking implementing the ‘incentive auctions’ authorized by Congress in legislation signed into law earlier this year. An FCC spokesman would not confirm whether the incentive auction item will be on the agenda for September’s meeting, but several industry sources said they expect the commission will take up the issue at the meeting.”



This would likely happen at the next Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Sept. 28. The article notes, “NAB has called on the FCC to ensure the rules implementing the incentive auction legislation are ‘transparent,’ will ensure that broadcasters who do not participate can retain their service areas, and will give broadcasters ‘ample time’ to consider whether to participate in the process.”





[Ed. note: The Washington Post reported today that the FCC would put forth its plan today, Sept. 7.]

KVH Antenna Provides Yachts With Sat Internet

Yachtandboat.com.au described another option maritime customers will have for accessing the Internet while at sea in the article KVH Introduces New TracPhone V7-IP for mini VSAT Broadband Service.



The article states: “In its latest initiative to advance the quality, speed and affordability of broadband data connectivity at sea, KVH Industries Inc. introduces a revolutionary new onboard terminal for its industry-leading mini-VSAT Broadband service, the TracPhone V7-IP … the TracPhone V7-IP features a robust, three-axis, gyro-stabilized antenna and a completely integrated below-decks unit that includes an ArcLight spread spectrum modem and KVH’s breakthrough new IP-enabled antenna control unit—the CommBox-ACU—which includes a built-in CommBox Ship/Shore Network Manager, Voice over IP (VoIP) adapter, Ethernet switch and Wi-Fi adapter.



The new system is on display at the Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM) international trade fair in Hamburg, Germany. The system uses an interlaced network of 14 Ku-band satellite transponders to provide seamless worldwide coverage north of the equator and around all major continents, including most major shipping routes south of the equator. Additional coverage is available through three global C-band transponders.



