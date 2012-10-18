RF Shorts for Oct. 18, 2012

Microsoft Official Decries Spectrum Auctions



Jamie Yap writes on ZDnet.com that Craig Mundie says Broadband spectrum auctions a 'mistake.' Don't read this as meaning Mundie is against transferring spectrum from the government and other services to wireless broadband.



Yap writes, “Craig Mundie, chief research and strategy officer at Microsoft, offered his assessment during a dialogue session Friday. He said it is a 'fundamental mistake" for governments to sell spectrum rights to telecom operators, as the money used to procure the licensing rights could be used by these companies to invest in their networks to widen wireless coverage in rural areas, for example.”



In addition to his work at Microsoft, Mundie serves on President Obama's Council of Advisors for Science and Technology.



