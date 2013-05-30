RF Shorts for May 30, 2013

Richmond Stations Feel Impact of Dielectric Shutdown

Broadcasters in Richmond, Va. are feeling the impact of SPX's shutdown of Dielectric Communications. Peter Bacque reports in the Richmond Times Dispatch Richmond television stations' antenna fix faces more delay that “fixing the antenna serving three Richmond television stations has run into another problem — the company that was to repair the large antenna is going out of business.” The antenna serves WCVW, WRIC-TV and WRLH-TV.

“It's a big job to begin with, but this has put a crimp in things,” said Victoria Regan, WRIC-TV's general manager. “We're considering every possible option. It may have come to a standstill on the Dielectric front, but not in finding other ways of getting it fixed.”

The stations are currently operating with a temporary antenna, as the main antenna on the 1,000 foot tower was damaged beyond repair on March 6.

I'm continuing to hear rumors that another manufacturer will be purchasing the Dielectric IP and equipment, including reports that potential buyers were at the Raymond Maine facility last week inspecting equipment. I'm sure these Richmond TV stations and other Dielectric customers are hoping a buyer emerges soon to resurrect one of this country's largest suppliers of TV transmitting antennas and transmission line.



