RF Shorts for May 20, 2013

Freeview TV Now Available for Tablet Viewers

Robert Briel writes about a tablet TV for Freeview on BroadbandTVNews.com. This Motive Television technology will allow tablet users to “watch all the programming currently available on the Freeview platform.” Motive's Tablet TV lets the user watch any broadcast TV channel anywhere without needing a hotspot or a fast Internet signal. No subscriptions are needed and Tablet TV includes a PVR for recording programs.



Briel reports, “Video viewing on tablets is rapidly increasing, with recent figures from the BBC showing that tablets have moved ahead of smartphones for its catch-up iPlayer service with 41 million requests in March 2013. According to recent predictions from CCS Insight, 1 billion tablets will be in use worldwide by 2017, and according to research firm Gartner sales of tablets are expected to grow 70 percent to about 200 million this year.”



Motive expects to demonstrate Tablet TV for Freeview later this year.



Tablet Includes Spectrum Analyzer

ElectronicDesign.com describes a spectrum analyzer integrated into a touch tablet in the article Spectrum Analyzer Brings RF Analysis To The Finger Tips. The RF-Vue T10 and RF-Vue T10X spectrum analyzers from Kaltman Creations are integrated into a 10-inch tablet with the full Windows 8 operating system. The T10 covers from 470-700 MHz and the T10X covers 40 MHz up to 2.5 GHz. Electronics/software only versions RF-Vue NT and RF-Vue NTX for USB connection to the user's own tablet or a laptop are also available.



Unique features include “Touch-to-Listen” and an “RF Congestion Scale” to gauge the severity of local RF interference. The RF-Vue T10X is priced at $1,995 and the RF-Vue TX extended frequency software version is priced at $1,350. As of May 16 the products had not appeared on the Kaltman Creations Website.



