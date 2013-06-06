RF Shorts for June 6, 2013

Open Source RF Initiative

ElectronicsWeekly.com reports the U.K. government supports the open-source RF initiative. Universities and companies will have the opportunity to use the MyraidRF and configurable transceiver technology developed by Lime Microsystems as a result of its work with Europractice, a government-funding project of the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council.



“Many European universities are leaders in the field of wireless technology, and I believe that the products will find numerous teaching and research applications,” said Dr. John McLean, division head at the Microelectronics Support Centre at Microelectronics Support Centre at the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory. “The field-programmable feature is especially attractive as it allows the reuse of the device in a teaching environment.”



The RF transceivers cover spectrum from 300 MHz to 3.8 GHz. The MyriadRF board is available starting at $299 from RichardsonRFPD. While designed primarily for wireless broadband applications it appears the device has enough bandwidth to potentially allow it to be used to demonstrate and test different digital TV transmission and reception technology.



Tracking Down Interference in Australia, Catching a Beer Fridge

The title of Ry Crozier's article on itnews.com.au, Rogue beer fridge caught by Telstra 'robot' might lead you to dismiss it as non-technical fluff, but if you take the time to read it you'll find it is actually an introduction to a description of a new system Telstra has rolled out to track down interference to its wireless network.



The “robot” is actually software that analyzes logs from Telstra's sites to look for outliers in the uplink noise reported at the sites. It looks for the unique noise signatures generated by particular pieces of electronic equipment: oscillating TV preamplifiers, cell phone repeaters, welding equipment, etc. It is also able to distinguish between noise generated by PIM (passive intermodulation) at the site and external issues.



Read Crozier's article for more on how Telstra's software robot works and how it tracked down that rogue beer fridge!



