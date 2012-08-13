Primestream unveils FORK 3.5 Production Suite

Primestream has announced FORK 3.5, the newest version of its FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. With new features, technological improvements and integrations with third-party broadcast workflows, FORK 3.5 is designed to be even more responsive, powerful, extendable and adept at managing large-scale and multisite installations.

Improvements to FORK's underlying technology — such as FORK Drones, dynamic metadata forms and scripts — increase the software's stability, reliability and functionality, enabling FORK 3.5 to manage larger installations more efficiently and operate within today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.

FORK 3.5's FORK Xchange Suite companion application is another improvement. The Web portal into the FORK environment, FORK Xchange Suite gives broadcasters and media enterprises instant Internet access to content when and where they need it.

FORK 3.5 also includes the new Shot List Editor, a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content inside of FORK. Its intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing within minutes, working with clips, subclips, voiceovers and content with various frame rates.