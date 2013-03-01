Playbox ScheduleBox
PlayBox ScheduleBox
User-friendly GUI handles template-based TV broadcast planning, offering straightforward management of single or multiple channels; access control is based on multiple levels of user rights; gives users monitoring and control of all activities involved in a schedule lifecycle, starting with creation through publishing for broadcasting.
Booth: N5435
