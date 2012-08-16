PlayBox plays at PCTV

PCTV operates two government channels and one educational channel from its facilities at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, WA. The PCTV master control room includes three PlayBox Technology AirBox playout servers and a single Capture Box. The PlayBox servers use integrated automation, which controls not only the servers systems, but the facility routing and legacy equipment.



Overseen by the Rainier Communications Commission (RCC), a cooperative of Pierce County and cities and towns within the county, PCTV creates and manages government access programming for the area. It maintains a busy production schedule, including “Pierce County News,” a weekly news program produced in its studio, and “Rainier Country,” an Emmy-nominated newsmagazine. PCTV also provides coverage of government meetings for Pierce County and six local cities. Programming is available via cable television and at http://www.piercecountytv.org.



One important requirement of the new master control was that it could eventually transition to full HD-SDI. PCTV recently received confirmation from Comcast that PCTV will be distributed in HD starting next year, so the need to be able to change over is imminent. PlayBox Technologies’ universal playout technology will make that transition simple when the time comes.



