Panasonic unveils new Varicam and microP2 HD camcorder at NAB

At the NAB Show Panasonic introduced its third-generation VariCam HD production camera, and showed the newAJ-PX5000G and AJ-PD500, the company’s first P2 HD camcorder and recorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and built-in microP2 card slots.

The third-generation VariCam improves upon the popular camera’s signature features—off-speed shooting and film-like image production—while incorporating Panasonic’s new AVC-ULTRA family of video codecs.

The VariCam utilizes three advanced, full 1920 x 1080p wide dynamic range MOS imagers for native 1080/60p recording/operation, and boasts a true RGB imager/prism system that provides full resolution color.

With an EFP-style body, the VariCam’s 2/3-inch B4 lens mount enables use of native format prime lenses and servo zooms, eliminating the expensive and cumbersome workarounds required when using such optics on larger formats.

Among the camcorder’s top-level production features are real-time high frame rate, off-speed recording to 120fps in full 1080p (in AVC-Intra Class100), a wide dynamic range and 24-bit LPCM audio.

The camera features a range of high-quality recording formats including AVC-Intra Class100, AVC-Intra Class200 and AVC-Intra Class 4:4:4. The third-generation VariCam will be available early next year, with pricing to be announced.

The 2/3-inch, 2.2M 3-MOS Panasonic AJ-PX5000G camcorder combines high quality image production, lightweight and expandability. It features 720p and 1080p/i recording, and is the first P2 camcorder that will record in full-resolution, 10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra Class100).

The PX5000G will offer optional AVC-Intra Class200 recording, which at twice the bit rate per frame of AVC-Intra Class100 is visually lossless, delivering a master quality codec in low-cost, file-based shoulder-mount camera.

The PX5000G will address applications in network news, documentary, high-end corporate and sports production, as well as the rental market. The AJ-PX5000G will be available in fall 2013, with a suggested list price under $28,000.

The AJ-PD500 is the first P2 portable recording deck that will record in full-resolution, 10-bit 1080/60p (in AVC-Intra Class100). Its range of format choices (including AVC-LongG and AVC-Proxy as standard, and AVC-Intra Class200, DVCPRO HD/50/25 and DV, and AVCHD playback as options) and variety of professional I/Os.

Panasonic said the AJ-PD500 deck will be available in fall 2013, with a suggested list price under $14,000.