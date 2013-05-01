NVerzion provides solution to TCTV-17

NVerzion announced that Travis County Media Services, the public access channel for the fifth largest county by population in Texas, has selected NVerzion's NControl Lite end-to-end automation solution to control its file-based broadcast and recording operations more efficiently and reliably.

Prior to using NVerzion NControl Lite, Travis County Media Services (TCTV-17) automation system was limited in the amount of equipment it could control, making it impossible to manage the entire broadcast workflow. The versatility of NVerzion automation allows TCTV-17 to communicate reliably with every component in the broadcast workflow. As a result, it has dramatically increased operational and cost efficiencies while maintaining a consistent on-air broadcast.

Travis County Media Services operates TCTV-17, a county government access channel that delivers live telecasts of Commissioners Court meetings and a variety of original programs to the Central Texas community, including the state capital of Austin. During a recent migration to a larger facility, the broadcaster deployed NVerzion NControl Lite automation for its primary playback, recording, scheduling and logging operations in order to increase operational efficiencies.

The high-performance NControl Lite software and hardware package includes: NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControl router/cuts-only transmission playlists, NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, NConvert that produces a specialized electronic as-run log format and EMC Ethernet Machine Control.

Designed and pre-installed by local system integrator ZVS Media, NControl Lite runs on completely off-the-shelf hardware, enabling easy integration with third-party equipment — including routing, on-air graphics, and master control switchers. The highly scalable and customizable automation solution seamlessly ingests content and automatically schedules video playback of meetings taking place in an on-site Commissioners courtroom, in addition to other community events. Operators have simultaneous access to content from a highly intuitive graphical user interface that can be modified on-the-fly to meet Travis County Media's specific broadcast needs.