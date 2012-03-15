LightSquared Continues Legal Battle



LightSquared is still fighting to obtain the right to use its MSS spectrum that's close to the GPS spectrum. Bloomberg.com writers Scott Moritz and Todd Shields' article Falcone's LightSquared Hires Legal Team to Fight Regulators says "Billionaire Philip Falcone's LightSquared Inc. hired litigators Theodore Olson and Eugene Scalia of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP (1128L) as it gears up for a possible legal battle with U.S. regulators." Lawrence Kaplan, a lawyer with Paul Hastings in Washington is quoted as saying, "Olson's one of the sharpest minds in the legal world. You can't go much higher."



Olson previously served as President George W. Bush's solicitor general. Scalia is the son of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.



Olson said in a statement, "We will do all we can to ensure that LightSquared does not lose billions of dollars in investments due to a precipitous, arbitrary reversal by the government."



