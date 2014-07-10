Latest FCC Broadcast Station Totals Shows Increase in Class A TV Stations

The FCC this week released its latest quarterly report of broadcast station totals. Comparing the totals as of June 30, 2014 with totals as of March 31, 2014, the number of commercial and non-commercial full power TV station licenses dropped to 1,782 due to the loss of one UHF commercial TV station.



One surprise was the number of Class A UHF stations actually grew from 379 to 384. The number of Class A VHF stations dropped by two, to 48. The number of VHF LPTV stations increased by four to a total of 381, while the number of UHF LPTV stations dropped by 11 to 1,647, an overall drop of seven LPTV licenses.



The number of TV translators also dropped, leaving 2,865 UHF TV translators (loss of 36) and 973 VHF TV translators (loss of 82).



While the number of LPTV and TV translator stations dropped, FM translator licenses grew from 6,082 to 6,141 and the number of LPFM licenses increased by 40 to 814 in the last three months. Full power AM and FM commercial radio station licenses dropped slightly, to 4,721 and 6,622 licenses respectively, while the number of FM educational stations grew from 4,057 to 4,082.



From FCC Broadcast Stations Totals as of June 30, 2014.

