Latest 2GHz BAS update reveals relocation project nearly complete

A total of 184 TV markets had completed their relocation to new digital Broadcast Auxiliary Service channels above 2025MHz used for electronic newsgathering as of Feb. 1, according to the latest Sprint Nextel project update submitted to the FCC.

Additionally, 99 percent of all replacement BAS equipment and all of the control systems, mobile and fixed transmitters, connectors, cabling, transmission lines, antennas and other BAS-related gear is in the hands of BAS operators, the bimonthly progress report said.

Since the company’s last filing in December, 23 designated market areas (DMAs) have completed the transition. They include: Wheeling, WV-Steubenville, OH; Clarksburg-Weston, WV; Charleston-Huntington, WV; Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, WV; Guam; Traverse City-Cadillac, MI; Springfield, Joplin, MO; Pittsburg, KS; Billings, MT; Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID; Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO; Seattle-Tacoma, WA; Duluth, MN-Superior, WI; La Crosse-Eau Claire, WI; Columbia-Jefferson City, MO; Boise, ID; Quincy, IL-Hannibal, MO-Keokuk, IA; El Paso, TX; Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY; Rochester, NY; and Louisville, KY.

According to the filing, in 10 of the 29 markets that have not completed the relocation project (or 34 percent), all but one BAS operator in the market is ready for the transition. The filing cited a variety of reasons for the delay among these broadcasters, including the availability of the contracted installer, poor weather and equipment delivery issues.

The update pointed out that all BAS operators in Lafayette, IN, have all of their equipment installed but must wait for the relocation to be completed in Indianapolis before they can begin using their new equipment.

According to the project update, 16 markets are expected to complete their transition by the end of March.