KOTV, KQCW rely on Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console

KOTV and KQCW, owned by Griffin Communications as CBS and CW affiliate stations respectively, recently opened a new 57,000sq-ft broadcast facility that relies on a Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console to cover audio for news, weather and specialty programming.

The Tulsa, OK-based production facility houses both stations, but also has dedicated fiber lines between it and sister station KWTV in Oklahoma City to streamline production resources for statewide news coverage. The C10 HD was chosen for its advanced features, compact size and sound quality.

The production facility has one large 5525sq-ft studio with associated production and audio control rooms. The expansive news set in the studio is broken down into subsets to acccommodate different programming needs. For example, one of the largest subsets is for weather forecasting. In addition, the studio features a large news anchor area, three smaller news presentation sets, an interview set and specialty sets for entertainment or commercial production. The stations use the C10 to produce more than seven hours of news and specialty programming per day.