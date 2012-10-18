JAMPRO antennas to upgrade FM signals for Utah State University
Jampro Antennasrecently announced it had been chosen to consolidate three FM signals for KUER, the Salt Lake City-based radio station operated by Utah State University.
The manufacturer will deliver and install an FM broadband panel antenna and a model JAHD Arrowhead Dipole with protective radomes, along with transmission line and required monitoring. An RCCC constant-impedance combiner will bring the KUER, KUER-HD2 and KUER-HD3 signals together.
The system will be housed in a harsh mountaintop environment above 12,000 feet in one of the country's few remaining manned transmitter sites.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox