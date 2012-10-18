JAMPRO antennas to upgrade FM signals for Utah State University

Jampro Antennasrecently announced it had been chosen to consolidate three FM signals for KUER, the Salt Lake City-based radio station operated by Utah State University.

The manufacturer will deliver and install an FM broadband panel antenna and a model JAHD Arrowhead Dipole with protective radomes, along with transmission line and required monitoring. An RCCC constant-impedance combiner will bring the KUER, KUER-HD2 and KUER-HD3 signals together.

The system will be housed in a harsh mountaintop environment above 12,000 feet in one of the country's few remaining manned transmitter sites.