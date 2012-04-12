GPO Issues Updated FCC Rules



The FCC issued a Public Notice announcing availability of the October 2011 Edition of Title 47 of the Code of Federal Regulations. FCC licensees are required to have a copy of the Rules applicable to their operations. For broadcast stations, these include the volumes containing Parts 0-19 and Parts 70-79. Stations with satellite uplinks will need the volume with Parts 20-39. These volumes cost $67 each for U.S. orders. The volumes include all amendments to the Commission's rules from Oct. 1, 2009 through Sept. 30, 2010.



An unofficial up-to-date listing of all FCC rules is available online at no charge at ecfr.gpoaccess.gov. Select Title 47 from the drop down menu to see the FCC rules on-line by volume.



