First FCC-approved ‘white spaces device’ is out there

The Agility White Space Radio (AWR) is a fixed (non-mobile) device, which means it is required to consult with an approved FCC database in order to find and deploy its operating frequency. The KTS Wireless device is designed to work with the Spectrum Bridge database, also recently approved by the commission.

The AWR is available with three RF modules, including VHF (174MHz-216MHz), UHF (470MHz-698MHz), and unlicensed 900MHz (902MHz-928MHz). To meet the FCC requirement of consulting a database for frequency assignment, a database client server is included, enabling automatic assignment of a legal and open operating frequency. The AWR supports data rates from 1.5 to 3.1 MB/sec (user configurable), making it useful for everything from voice to video transmission, including such applications as Internet access and video surveillance.

The AWR is designed for outdoor deployment, with a waterproof aluminum enclosure, watertight RJ45 Ethernet port, and the ability to withstand temperature and humidity extremes. Power is supplied via Ethernet.

“Whether our Agility Radios, used in conjunction with the Spectrum Bridge TV white space database system, are used in bringing broadband internet to rural inhabitants for the first time, or enabling machine-to-machine communications, or improving the coordination and effectiveness of healthcare, we are proud to be a part of this most exciting and empowering technological development,” said Andy Mancone, KTS Wireless director of sales and marketing.

Currently, the KTS AWR is limited to operation in the Wilmington, NC market, the FCC’s designated proving ground for white spaces technologies. Rollout to national markets is expected by the end of Q1 2012, pending FCC authorization.