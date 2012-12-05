FCC Technological Advisory Council to meet next week

The FCC's Technological Advisory Council is expected to make its final recommendation on the PSTN (public switched telephone service) legacy transition and future infrastructure, wireless security, machine-to-machine evolution, multiband devices, receivers and spectrum when it holds its next meeting Dec. 10, 2012, in Washington, D.C.

The council is made up of technology experts and helps the agency identify areas of innovation and develop technology policies to support the competitiveness of U.S. companies. Its last meeting was held Sept. 24, 2012.

The Dec. 10 meeting will be in the Commission Meeting Room, 445 12th St., S.W., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Tom Wheeler, managing director, Core Capital Partners, serves as council chairman. Walter Johnston, chief of the Electromagnetic Compatibility Division, serves as the Designated Federal Officer. Julius Knapp, chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology, is the Alternate Designated Federal Officer.