FCC Opens 2 GHz Sat Spectrum for Terrestrial Use

The FCC announced the adoption of the AWS-4 Order and H Block NPRM but the actual Order was released with it, so details are limited. The FCC announcement said this would free up 40 MHz of underutilized satellite spectrum for land-based mobile broadband. This spectrum includes portions of the 2 GHz band--1990-2025 MHz--that was originally allocated for broadcast auxiliary services, primarily live news. Dish Networks holds licenses for the 2 GHz mobile satellite service spectrum, and it appears this Order will allow them to use 30 MHz of this spectrum for terrestrial wireless.



The 5 MHz of 2 GHz spectrum at 2020-2025 MHz, immediately adjacent to the current 2 GHz ENG band, the “J-Block” described in the FCC's 2 GHz AWS/MSS NPRM and Notice of Inquiry (FCC 12-32) wasn't mentioned in Tuesday's FCC News Release.



