FCC Grants Experimental Licenses in TV Spectrum



The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology released a list of experimental applications granted from 2/1/12 to 3/1/12. Two of the licenses are for operation in TV bands.



License WG2XCK allows Northwestern Corp. to use 174-216 MHz fixed and mobile in Philipsburg, Mont. "for testing smart grid application in white space spectrum."



Qualcomm received experimental license WG2XBA to use 536-548 MHz, 578-590 MHz and 656-668 MHz in the UHF TV band for "testing 3G and next-generation mobile technologies" mobile in a 2-mile radius of 5775 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, Calif. While the obvious conclusion is this license will be used to test devices for use in UHF TV spectrum reclaimed in the upcoming incentive auction of broadcast spectrum, Qualcomm has also been developing technology for LTE multicast "broadcast" capability for wireless operators that could, with some minor modification, could be used as a new technology for broadcasting by TV stations.





