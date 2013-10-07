FCC Experimental Grants Include 2.5 GHz ENG Band Experimental License

Prior to the government shutdown, the FCC granted a number of licenses for experimental operation, including authorization within the 2.5 GHz ENG spectrum space.



The list of experimental license grants between 6/1/2013 and 9/1/2013 from the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology includes WG2XUC, issued to Jarvinian Wireless Innovation Fund for a “New experimental to operate in 2473-2495 MHz to determine the performance of carrier grade terrestrial low-power service” fixed and mobile in New Orleans, La.



Details on the license were not available due to the shutdown of the FCC website, but may be similar to the license for the Globalstar TLPS system being tested in Cupertino, Calif.. That license included a condition that operations have to be coordinated with the local SBE frequency coordinator due to the potential for interference to broadcast ENG operations on channels A9 and A10.



Experimental licenses for white space testing were issued to MIT (174-216 MHz, 512-608 MHz and 614-698 MHz in Cambridge, Mass.; to Princeton University (674-680 MHz in Princeton, N.J.); Kappahannock Electric Cooperative (174-214 MHz in Criglersville, Va.); and TVBS (470-608 MHz and 614-698 MHz in Sanford, N.C.)



Among the other experimental license grants, CBF Networks was granted licenses for testing equipment at 5 GHz in Glendale, Calif. and New York, N.Y.



Cornell University Space Systems Design Studio, Kentucky Space Consortium, Montana State University Space Science and Engineering Lab, Saint Louis University, the University of Michigan, and the University of Texas Satellite Ground Station received experimental licenses to use specific frequencies in the 3/4- and 2-meter amateur radio bands for communication with CubeSats.