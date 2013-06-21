FCC Announces Test of LS telcom AG's TV band Database System

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology announced public testing of LS telcom AG's TV band database system will begin on June 24, 2013.



The announcement stated:



“This is a limited trial that is intended to allow the public to access and test LS telcom’s database system to ensure that it correctly identifies channels that are available for unlicensed radio transmitting devices that operate in the TV band (unlicensed TV band devices), properly registers radio transmitting facilities entitled to protection, and provides protection to authorized services and registered facilities as specified in the rules. We encourage all interested parties to test the database and provide appropriate feedback to LS telcom.”



To test the TV band database system, visit http://wsdb.lstelcom.com. Participants can test the channel availability calculator, the MVPD receive site registration utility, the fixed TVWS device registration utility, and the wireless microphone registration facility. Participants are encouraged to report any inaccuracies or provide comments on other issues with any aspect of the database system to LS telcom. A response facility is available on the trial's Website.



The trial is scheduled to last for 45 days, although OET has the option to extend the trial period if issues arise. After the trial is completed, LG telcom will provide a summary report to OET and allow time for comment. OET will grant LG telcom authority to operate its TV band white space database system only after it determines the system complies with all of the applicable rules and requirements.



