Eutelsat/SES Reach Agreement on 28.5 Degrees East Sat Slot

During the evening of Oct. 3-4, Eutelsat ceased operating on frequencies contested in an SES German filing. This was the outcome of a Sept. 30 arbitration based on International Chamber of Commerce rules and a preliminary injunction by the regional civil court of Bonn. All transponders on the Eutelsat 28A satellite using other frequency bands continue full operations.



Eutelsat said revenues from the disputed frequencies were expected to be approximately 20 million Euros for the remainder of fiscal year 2013-2014 and approximately 25 million Euros for each of the two following years.



This information is from a Eutelsat press release. Additional information about the battle for the 28.5 degree east longitude orbital slot is available in my RF Report articles SES/Eutelsat Orbital Slot Battle Escalates and SES Reports Solid Q3 Growth.