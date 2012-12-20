DigiTAG Again Pushes for Global Terrestrial TV Spectrum



Vermaele, who is also EBU's director of technology and innovation, said, “We need a body to protect broadcasting and spectrum. Spectrum is a burning issue for the whole of the broadcasting industry and we need to ensure that there is cooperation and a coherent message from all stakeholders. We need a united front.”



In an effort to help attract members from the worldwide broadcast community, DigiTAG announced will become technology neutral.



The DigiTAG website has news on terrestrial digital TV developments around the world. Earlier DigiTAG handbooks on DVB-T2, HD/DTT and related topics are still available from DigiTAG.



