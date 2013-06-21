Dielectric Resumes Operations

By now you've probably heard the news – antenna and RF system manufacturer Dielectric is back in business. The original team of engineers and antenna craftsmen is intact and will be working to bring the plant back on line and up to full production capability within the next two weeks--if not sooner. Dielectric's “new” email and Web addresses will use the “Dielectric.com” domain.



Thanks are in order for the folks at Sinclair for rescuing Dielectric and supporting the people that made Dielectric one of the most popular manufacturers of TV transmitting antennas. The continuation of Dielectric as an independent manufacturer will help maintain competition in the antenna marketplace and, of critical importance, will help meet the demand for a huge number of antennas that will likely be needed in a short period after the FCC’s incentive auction and TV facility repacking.