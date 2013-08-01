FCC Open Meeting

Date: Aug. 9

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The commission will receive an update on the broadcast incentive auction.

For more information visit http://www.fcc.gov/.

Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show

Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2013

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel

For more information, visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.

FCC Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry on RF Exposure

Comment deadline: Sept. 3, 2013

Reply comment deadline Nov. 1, 2013

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

IBC 2013

Dates: Sept.12-17, 2013

Location: RAI Amsterdam

For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org/.



SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

Date: Sept.25, 2013

Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY

For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013

Location: Phoenix

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego

For more information visit, http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Madison, WI

For more information visit, http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.

Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show

Deadline: Oct. 18

Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org

The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.