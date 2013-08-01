Trending

FCC Open Meeting
Date: Aug. 9
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The commission will receive an update on the broadcast incentive auction.
For more information visit http://www.fcc.gov/.

Texas Association of Broadcasters 60th Annual Convention & Trade Show
Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2013
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel
For more information, visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.

FCC Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry on RF Exposure
Comment deadline: Sept. 3, 2013
Reply comment deadline Nov. 1, 2013
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

IBC 2013
Dates: Sept.12-17, 2013
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org/.

SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: Sept.25, 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Westgate Hotel, San Diego
For more information visit, http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013
Location: Madison, WI
For more information visit, http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events/broadcasters-clinic/.

Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
The NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.