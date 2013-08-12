BT Sport selects Aspera to drive file transfer at new Stratford production hub

Aspera recently announced that BT Sport partner Timeline Television has selected Aspera technology as the chosen high-speed transfer and automation platform for its live sport production workflow.

As part of a hi-tech and integrated solution, Timeline Television is providing complete managed services to BT Sport. Aspera plays a key part by providing the orchestration system and underlying high-speed data transport technology that powers BT Sport’s complex file-based workflows.

The combination of Aspera’s high-performance transport technology and Orchestrator workflow automation application delivers extreme scalability and control in high-volume workflow automation. It enables secure, practical ingest, transformation and delivery of file-based media and the successful execution of all workflows across the production process from end to end.

By integrating Orchestrator with EVS’ IPDirector production asset management suites, Aspera completes the seamlessly integrated solution for high-speed data replication between BT’s new studio facility and BT Tower, enabling essential disaster recovery and full redundancy.